Hina Khan: Shivangi Joshi is a very good actor and we must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense

Hina Khan took to social media to urge everyone to stop comparing people and said some kind words about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi. Read on to know what she said.

Time and again, actresses are compared in order to get more traction and these posts, often make it to social media and gain the attention of the stars they are directed at. The latest actress to have spoken up about it is . A portal went on to draw comparisons between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses Hina and Shivangi Joshi, and this idea did not go down very well with her. In fact, this is not the first time that Hina has called out a portal for doing this.

Hina went on to slam the sheer thought of it and wrote, "This is a sickness! I know u can’t grow positivity, happiness, equalities or even a pair!! At least grow a Conscience! U report divide! U propagate divide! U belittle with comparisons for likes n retweets. Shame is what you deserve, even in these times when we’re in an aftershock! Why? Why? Most of ur posts r to put someone down eventually through comparisons. It’s not at all competitiveness, bcoz we’re happy where we r n will be glad if u report truth n appreciate our achievements irrespective of our paths. This is for all alike! N everyone who’s reading!"

Hina also ensured to say some kind words for Shivangi aka Naira and also mentioned how this shouldn't happen anymore and one must stand up. She wrote, "Shivangi is a very good Actor and we must encourage and appreciate craft over petty nonsense. Everyone has their own paths. Plz stop this culture of indirect Hate! Let us all take a lesson from everything happening around. #NoMore #WeAreAllEqual #StandUpNow #PeaceOut."

Credits :Twitter

