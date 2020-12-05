Hina Khan shows her love for kaftan as she slays it in her latest PHOTOS; Check them out

Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal and her parents jetted off to Maldives for a vacation a few days ago. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

continues to leave us amazed with the stunning pictures that she has been sharing on social media amid her Maldivian vacay. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star jetted off to the exotic locale a few days back for some refreshment after her recent commitments. Accompanying Hina were her parents and of course, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Apart from the solo ones, the actress has been winning hearts owing to the fam jam pictures including the ones with her beau.

The outfit that Hina adorned the most during her vacation is the kaftan and we get proof of the same after having a look at her timeline. As we speak of this, she has once again shared a few pictures while donning a funky multi-coloured kaftan teamed up with a pair of blue and yellow slippers. The Hacked actress flaunts a pair of rimmed sunglasses and ties up her hair with a blue ribbon to match her outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina also adds an apt caption along with the post that reads, “Sometimes you just wanna dress relaxed and happy..” On the work front, the actress last appeared as a Toofani Senior in Bigg Boss 14 and guided the present housemates along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Hina also made a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama Naagin 5 featuring Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, and others in the lead roles. She further appeared in a short film titled Smartphone co-starring Kunal Roy Kapoor.

