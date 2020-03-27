Hina Khan shows us a glimpse of a few sketches made by her while in lockdown; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has shared a glimpse of the sketches made by her a few days back while in lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis. Check them out.

Remember when shared some pictures a few days back in which she was seen making some sketches? We are sure many of her ardent fans have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her newly found talent. The Hacked actress has now displayed her sketches on social media much to the excitement of her fans. And to be very precise, these sketches are simply amazing and you should have a look at them if you still don’t believe us.

The first sketch is of a girl wearing a hat while the second sketch showcases a pine tree. Here’s what Hina writes in her caption, “Please don’t judge my creativity on my sketching skill! I am not a professional and holding the sketch pencil after years. Hope you like it.” Well, one thing is for sure that the Lines actress is making the most of her self-quarantine period doing some random stuff to keep herself busy.

Meanwhile, check out Hina Khan’s post below:

Hina Khan has joined hands with other TV celebs to spread awareness about Coronavirus and its precautionary measures through social media. She has shared numerous posts related to the same for the past couple of days. On the professional front, Hina has made an official entry into Bollywood this year by making her debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. The actress has a few more interesting projects lined up for 2020.

