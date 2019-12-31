Hina Khan shows us how to perfectly slay in a pantsuit as she flirts with the camera for stunning photos

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a couple of stunning photos from an event. The diva once again left everyone in awe of her fashion sense with her vibrant pantsuit. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a star of the television industry who has impressed everyone not just with her stellar performances in TV shows but also with her unique style, it is . Hina has managed to break away from stereotypes and has established herself as a versatile actor. Even her fashion sense ends up making headlines and her fans love to see her new looks. Every time, Hina dolls up for an event, she manages to win hearts for her cool yet stylish looks.

Recently, Hina had gone to attend an award show. Her fans wanted to see her complete look and the star also had promised them that she will share soon. Now, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has managed to leave her fans awestruck by sharing some stunning photos in a vibrant cider orange pantsuit. Hina can be seen rocking the chic pantsuit with some cool accessories like earrings and a unique pendant. The diva rounded off her look with pair of animal print stilettos.

(Also Read: Hina Khan compliments Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya at an award function; Check it out)

As Hina posed for photos, she managed to win hearts and leave her fans gushing over her vibrant look. Her hair was styled perfectly and once again, she showed us all how to slay in a chic yet stylish look. On the work front, Hina has been busy dubbing for her debut Bollywood film, Hacked. In the film, Hina will be seen playing the lead role along with Mohit Malhotra. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film is a thriller and is based on the perils of digital age. Hina also has an Indo-Hollywood project, Country Of Blind.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Instagram

Read More