Hina Khan shows us how to perfectly slay a polka dot dress and we are loving it; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan recently returned from Maldives after a mini vacation. She was accompanied by Rocky Jaiswal and her parents to the exotic location.

is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actresses of the television industry in current times. The stunning diva now enjoys a huge fan following that keeps on increasing daily thanks to the content on her timeline. The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is someone who loves to keep the fans posted regarding her personal and professional life. Be it updating everyone about resuming shoot or sharing holiday pictures, she does it all and keeps the netizens engaged!

Apart from her acting skills, the former Bigg Boss contestant is also known for her sartorial fashion choices. Recently, Hina has shared a few pictures on Instagram in which her style game is on point. She is wearing a funky monochrome polka dot dress and strikes some stunning poses while looking into the camera. The diva also wears a pair of black shoes to match her OOTD. She flaunts a pair of cool shades and carries a handbag with a neon belt.

Check out the pictures below:

A few weeks ago, Hina Khan jetted off to Maldives with her parents and beau Rocky Jaiswal. She left everyone in awe of the pictures from the vacation that were shared on social media. Prior to that, the actress also appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior alongside Gauahar Khan and . Needless to say, the audience loved her stint in the reality show hosted by . She also made a cameo appearance with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in Naagin 5.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

