Hina Khan shows us that messy is beautiful with stunning ‘midnight selfies’ and we can’t get enough of her

Hina Khan took to Instagram last night and shared stunning yet messy midnight selfies. Seeing the gorgeous star being herself in the photos, fans couldn’t get enough of her cuteness. Check it out.

Coronavirus may have impacted shoots and work but for , it is time that she is spending with her family and herself at home. From opting to hone her sketching skills to working out at home, Hina is making the best use of her quarantine time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. A day back, we saw Hina turn into a sketch artist while spending time at home and fans wanted to see what she was working on. Last night, the diva took to Instagram to share selfies that prove that messy can be beautiful.

The gorgeous diva shared a series of midnight selfie session photos on her Instagram handle and showed us all that happy girls are the prettiest. Her flawless skin and sweet smile made it hard for fans to turn away. Several fans showered her with compliments in the comment section as well. Clad in her night suit, the pretty star looked absolutely beautiful while indulging in some self-love by the way of clicking selfies in the middle of the night at home.

Hina’s caption was, “#MidNightSelfie.” The diva has been shelling out quarantine goals as she is putting her free time from work to the best use. From helping out with household chores to working out at home, Hina is ensuring that she stays in and doesn’t go out amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. A day back in her Instagram live session with Pinkvilla, the diva revealed that the COVID 19 lockdown affected her film shoots and also her Cannes appearance. Due to the Coronavirus scare across the globe Cannes International Film Festival also was postponed. In 2019, Hina made her debut at the film festival. On the work front, she was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked and now, she will be seen in an Indo-Hollywood film, Country Of Blind.

Check out Hina's photos:

