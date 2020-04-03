Hina Khan shows us the right way to store grocery after shopping amid the Coronavirus pandemic; WATCH

Hina Khan took to social media to share an elaborate video on the correct way to clean and store groceries amidst Coronavirus outbreak. Check it out here.

If there's one actress who is sharing tips to fight Coronavirus pandemic, it has to be . The diva has been actively spreading awareness about the dos and don'ts during this distressful time. From educating the masses about the correct way to wear a mask to urging them to follow guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly virus, Hina has been all out to do her bit in tackling COVID-19. Not only this, but she has also is spreading positivity, and asking people to stay united to get through this tough phase.

Now, Hina has come up with yet another tutorial to teach people the right way to store groceries and essential after they have shopped for it from the market. Yes, while we cannot avoid buying essential commodities, it is very important to know the correct way to keep them as there are high chances that the packets may have come in contact with the virus. And Hina in her latest video is just showing us that and making us all alert.

In the video, we can see Hina telling that she had just stepped out of the house to buy some food items and vegetables. She then went on to state that sanitizing all the items before entering the house and storing them is very important. In the clip, we can see her cleaning all her purchases with hot water and soap. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress stated that soap kills the virus and since there is a shortage of disinfectants in the market, it is the best alternative to use. Mind you while doing all, Hina kept her face mask and gloves on. We must say, the Hina's post was quite elaborate, informative and much-needed in today's times.

Here's a glimpse from Hina's post:

You can watch Hina's video on her Instagram. Meanwhile, she making the most of her quarantine break and is spending time with her family. She also keeps sharing her workout videos and motivates others to stay fit. What are your thoughts on the Kasautti Zindagii Kay actress's post? Let us know in the comment section below.

