Hina Khan sides with Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar’s ‘2 second fame’ remark: See post

Hina Khan took to Twitter to back Ankita Lokhande amid her ongoing spat with Shibani Dandekar after the latter called her ‘princess of patriarchy’; Read on
33976 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan sides with Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar’s ‘2 second fame’ remark: See postHina Khan sides with Ankita Lokhande after Shibani Dandekar’s ‘2 second fame’ remark: See post
Amid the ongoing Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar’s spat, television actors have come out and voiced their opinion and lashed out at Shibani Dandekar for calling Ankita ‘princess of patriartchy’ and seeking ‘2 second fame’. It all started when Ankita Lokhande, in an open letter, questioned Rhea’s alleged procurement of drugs for Sushant as she wrote, “On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him. Would anyone, who claims to have loved someone so deeply, allow the other person to consume drugs claiming to know his mental state and condition?..”

Later, Shibani, tagging Ankita and calling her letter ‘grotesque’, and tagging her as the ‘princess of patriarchy’ wrote, “This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough ankita! No one has more hate in their heart(?) than you…” Later, a host of TV actors came out in the open and sided with Ankita and hailed her journey. From Rashami Desai, Vikas Gupta, Karanvir Bohra to others, a host of TV actors bashed Shibani for looking down upon TV actors, and in the latest, we have Hina Khan who took to Twitter to hail Ankita’s journey from TV to movies and said that respect should be equal in all quarters as she wrote, “A person who’s made it in two credible mediums all by herself, a girl who rose from a scratch to become a TV Star n then shone brighter in films..Absolutely doesn’t need ‘2 second fame’ @anky1912  here’s some love for ur grit n journey. Respect shud b equal in all quarters Period!...”

As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB and she, along with brother Showik Chakrabory have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Check out the post here:

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yes. I agree with you Hina. Shibani's rxn here was totally wrong and full of rage.

