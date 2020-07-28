Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in a black grid print outfit in her new PHOTOS

Hina Khan has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Check them out.

never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The actress can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base on her personal handle. Hina who initially began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable celebs of the Indian telly town. The stunning diva also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the first runner up in the show.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks entrancing. The Hacked star is wearing black grid print co-ords and opts for a nude makeup look as can be seen in the pictures. Moreover, there is no second doubt about this fact that her killer expressions steal the show here. Hina ties up her hair into a simple and sleek bun, unlike previous times when she usually leaves it open.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina’s last appearance was in the short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The actress also made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Now, the fans of Hina Khan are excited as she is all set to make a cameo appearance in the popular supernatural show Naagin 5 that has been produced by television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

