  1. Home
  2. tv

Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in a black grid print outfit in her new PHOTOS

Hina Khan has once again shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Check them out.
25605 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in a black grid print outfit in her new PHOTOSHina Khan is a sight to behold as she stuns in a black grid print outfit in her new PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Hina Khan never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. The actress can proudly boast of having a loyal fan base on her personal handle. Hina who initially began her journey with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has come a long way now and is considered one of the most bankable celebs of the Indian telly town. The stunning diva also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was declared the first runner up in the show.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks entrancing. The Hacked star is wearing black grid print co-ords and opts for a nude makeup look as can be seen in the pictures. Moreover, there is no second doubt about this fact that her killer expressions steal the show here. Hina ties up her hair into a simple and sleek bun, unlike previous times when she usually leaves it open.

Check out the pictures below:

Hina’s last appearance was in the short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The actress also made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked helmed by  Vikram Bhatt. Now, the fans of Hina Khan are excited as she is all set to make a cameo appearance in the popular supernatural show Naagin 5 that has been produced by television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Also Read: Hina Khan wins the internet with her ravishing look and killer expressions in a new monochrome PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement