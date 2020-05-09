Hina Khan is a sight to behold as she wards off her quarantine blues by clicking sun kissed selfies

Hina Khan has recently shared a few sun-kissed selfies on her Instagram handle which are not worth a miss. Check out the pictures of the Hacked actress.

doles out major fitness inspiration for others whenever she shares something on social media. The Hacked actress enjoys a massive fan following all over the country and is currently counted among the most bankable TV stars for all the obvious reasons. Hina is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. She posts a lot of stuff on her handle that includes candid selfies, BTS videos and more.

In between all of this, Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that surely deserve your attention. The Lines actress is seen going out for a brisk walk within the vicinity of her locality. She tries to ward off her quarantine blues by clicking some sun-kissed selfies which are not worth a miss. Hina is seen wearing a white knot-front t-shirt teamed up with a pair of multi-colored leggings as seen in the pictures. She opts for a no-makeup look and ties up her hair into a messy bun. Moreover, her quirky expressions add further weightage to the flawless selfies.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan recently garnered a lot of appreciation post the release of her short film titled Smartphone. She is seen in a completely different avatar in the film that was released on a popular streaming platform. Prior to this, the talented actress made her official debut in the Hindi film industry this year with the mystery thriller Hacked that has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt.

Credits :Instagram

