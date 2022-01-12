Hina Khan is a sight to behold in THESE pictures from latest photoshoot

Known for her good fashion sense and style statement, Hina Khan has always been a rockstar in her fans’ eyes. The ‘Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress often treats her fans to stunning and glamorous pictures of herself. The actress, on Wednesday afternoon, took to Instagram and treated her fans to a couple of adorable pictures in which she is seen happily posing in the middle of a road. An actress who can pull off both traditional and western wear with the same panache never ceases to please her fans with her gorgeous photos.

Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared stunning pictures of herself dressed in a cute pink hoodie and a pair of blue denim. She completed her look with a pair of chunky sports shoes. She even donned a matching pink hat that complimented her casual avatar. With her luscious locks open, the actress looks beautiful as ever. The pictures see the actress channelling her fun and goofy mood. In the first photo, Hina is all-smiles as she poses by balancing her weight on one foot. While, in the next photo, Hina Khan is seen in a fun mood as she sticks her tongue out of her mouth and sends a huge hug to her fans.

A third one sees Hina in a playful mood as she makes a pout, and in the next picture is a close-up photo that sees the actress beaming with joy with her eyes closed. Post these pictures, Hina Khan candidly posed by looking off the camera and striking different poses for the photoshoot.

Taking to the captions, Hina Khan wrote, “Happy 13 to us. #13TrailblazingYearsOfHina.”

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans took to the comments section and showered praises on the actress.

See the post here:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in a music video with actor Angad Bedi. She often follows trends on social media and recently won the hearts of her fans with her video in which she says, ‘mainu tainu phir milangi’. This creates rumours about her breakup with her boyfriend but later she cleared the air and said it was related to her relationship. She and Rocky have been dating for a long time and they had met on the sets of her first show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

