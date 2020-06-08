Hina Khan sings 'Agar Tum Saath Ho' and we wonder if she is missing Rocky Jaiswal; Watch Video

Hina Khan crooned the romantic track 'Agar Tum Saaath Ho' in her latest video as she relaxes at home and it will certainly make you miss your partner. Take a look.

's name is taken among the actresses who have been ruling the hearts of the audience for a very long time. While many call her an actor, she is so much more than that. The tag that fits her is of an 'entertainer.' Why do we say that? Well, Hina is filled with talents, and she nails each one of them. She can act, dance, sing, cook, and so much more. And she knows how to utilize all of her skills to engage and entertain others.

The beautiful actress enjoys a massive following on social media, and her fans love to see glimpses from Hina's personal life. She also shares a great connection with her fans and never misses a chance to interact with them. In fact, ever since the Coronavirus lockdown was announced, Hina has been sharing multiple posts on her social media accounts to encourage and support her fans. From sharing pretty pictures to giving her fitness tips during quarantine, Hina has been keeping everyone's boredom at bay.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Everything you need to know about the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama

Yesterday, on a Sunday evening, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress treated her fans with a mesmerizing video, wherein she is seen spreading the magic of her soulful voice. Yes, Hina surprised her fans with singing video, and the song she chose will certainly melt your heart. Hina sang the romantically emotional song from and 's movie Tamasha, which released in 2015. You guessed it right we're talking about 'Agar Tum Saath Ho.'

In the video, Hina is seen relaxing on her bed in her nightwear as she croons the beautiful song in her melodious voice, and you will just want to listen to it on repeat. Yes, her mellifluous voice and the lyrics of the song will tug your heart and you will also start singing with her along. The song will strike the right chord in your heart, and it will surely make you miss your partners amidst this quarantine and the monsoon season. Her sweet-toned voice comes as a respite for her fans.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan pens a heartwarming note for Ekta Kapoor on her birthday: You sow dreams in people’s hearts

Well, with Hina singing this song, we're wondering if she is missing her partner aka her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. And if she is, we're not surprised because the weather is such that everybody wants to enjoy a cup of coffee with her loved ones. Hina and Rocky's love is not hidden from anybody, and we all know that the lovebirds cannot stay far from each other.

Take a look at Hina's beautiful singing video here:

On the work front, Hina was last seen in a short film tilted Smartphone, and the actress was lauded and praised by everyone for her performance. Now, with Ekta Kapoor bringing in Naagin 5 soon, many fans want Hina to play the lead in the supernatural drama. However, nothing has been confirmed yet and the actress has not reacted to the buzz yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't Hina's voice just so pleasing to the ears? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal's Love Story: From friends to soulmates; How they fell for each other on YRKKH sets

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×