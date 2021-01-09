Hina Khan slays like a boss in a lilac pantsuit and we can’t take our eyes off her; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan has recently been awarded as Best Actress for her film Lines. The actress ups her fashion game in her recent picture. Take a look

is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She is an actor with great poise and elegance. Her fashion statements never go wrong, be it her airport look or desi look. She can pull off anything with ease and grace and the recent picture of her in a pantsuit proves that she is a fashion queen. Hina Khan always gives her fans updates about her life by sharing pictures. Fans also love to see their social media queen and shower love on her posts.

Hina Khan has shared a picture on her Instagram where we can see her wearing a purple coloured lilac pantsuit and it won’t be wrong to say that the actress is slaying in it like a boss. Nowadays, celebrities have been experimenting a lot while styling their pantsuits. Coming back to Hina Khan’s post, the actress opted for a bold makeup.

She is seen wearing dark mauve coloured lipstick with her hair properly tied up. Hina complemented the look by wearing a pearl necklace and a big watch.

On the work front, Hina Khan has recently won Best Actress Award for her film ‘Lines’ at the prestigious Montgomery International Film Festival. She has shared the news with her fans by sharing the certificate on her Instagram handle. Apart from this, Hina’s web movie titled ‘Wishlist’ has also been released. The actress is seen opposite actor Jitendra Rai. The movie is about fulfilling one’s wishes and giving importance to the people around us.

Hina Khan Instagram

