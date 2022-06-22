Hina Khan slays in pink and yellow outfit as she strikes a pose for her recent photoshoot; PICS

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She recently marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. She shared pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looked effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit. Hina has always been a step ahead in the fashion game and never fails to impress fans with her impeccable style sense.

Recently, Hina graced the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' held in JW Marriott, Mumbai. Today the actress shared another series of pictures and looks pretty as always. Here, Hina looks absolutely stylish yet chic as she has donned a pink top and paired it with a yellow-pink floral skirt. She kept her accessories minimal and opted for a pair of transparent heels. She completed her look by adding sunglasses and styling her hair open. To add a classy look to her outfit she carried a grey handbag.

Hina Khan at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

On the 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' red carpet, Hina made several heads turn with her exquisite strapless black ruffle gown. She graced the photographers with some really beautiful poses and won over the shutterbugs with her poise. She styled her hair in a messy bun and elevated the glam factor of her look with a silver neckpiece. Hina surely nailed her look and truly proved to be a style icon. At the event, Hina was honoured with the 'Super Stylish Charismatic Diva Award'.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan, in which she ranked in the second position. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

