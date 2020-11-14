Hina Khan slays a saree with finesse as she gets ready for the festivities; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan looks superb in every outfit she wears and we have got proof for the same. Check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

’s social media pictures are a delight to watch and if you do not believe us then you should definitely go through her handles once. Be it a party gown or a simple saree, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress slays it all like a pro and multiple instances prove the same. Just like others, Hina is all set for the Diwali 2020 festivities. In fact, she also attended the grand Diwali bash hosted by Ekta Kapoor along with others.

Meanwhile, we have chanced upon some new pictures of the actress on her Instagram handle that will send the fans into a frenzy. Hina is seen wearing a simple black and yellow saree teamed up with a matching blouse. The actress teams it up with a pair of metallic earrings and a handcuff bracelet. She ties up her hair into a stylish bun and puts on a little black bindi that enhances her look. Hina opts for a dewy makeup look and brown lip colour. She puts on some yellow eyeshadow to match her outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

A few weeks earlier, Hina Khan entered the Bigg Boss 14 house along with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as the Toofani Seniors. All of them stayed there for a few days and mentored the new housemates of the season. Now that all of them are out of the BB house, everybody is busy with their upcoming projects. Moreover, Hina Khan also played a short-lived role in Naagin 5.

