Hina Khan soaks up the sun while heading out for a brisk walk amidst lockdown; See PHOTO

Hina Khan has recently shared a candid picture on her Instagram handle in which she is seen basking in the glow of the sun. Check it out.

When we talk about the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry, the first name that pops up in our mind is . The stunning diva has come a long way post her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is currently considered one of the most bankable actresses of Indian telly town. As of now, Hina is keeping in constant touch with her fans and well-wishers amidst the lockdown through her social media handles.

Most often, the actress keeps on sharing pictures and videos of her daily activities on her personal handle. As we speak of this, Hina has shared yet another candid picture on her Instagram handle that deserves your attention. The actress is seen soaking up the sun for her daily dose of Vitamin D while going out for a brisk walk within the confines of the society she resides in. Clad in a pink and black outfit with her hair tied into a messy bun, Hina looks radiant in the picture even without makeup.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Hina began this year with a stellar start as she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. The mystery thriller has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. Post that, she appeared in a short film titled Smartphone in which people were amazed by her never-before-seen de-glam avatar. Well, the actress has some interesting projects coming up including her debut Indo-Hollywood movie Country of Blind in which she portrays the role of a blind girl.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan sets the temperatures soaring with her throwback PHOTOS in a bikini by the beach)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×