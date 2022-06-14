Hina Khan sports a pink top and floral skirt on her day out in Dubai; Shares PICS from her tour

Hina Khan is one of the most stylish and leading actresses in the entertainment industry. It has been more than a decade that Hina is at the pedestal due to her performance and style statements. She recently marked her presence at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 and made heads turn with her fashionable outfits. She shared pictures of all her looks from the Cannes film festival and looked effortlessly gorgeous in every outfit. Hina Khan is presently enjoying her stay in Abu Dhabi and her pictures are offering fashion goals for all.

In the pictures shared by the actress, Hina looks absolutely stylish yet chic as she has donned a pink top and paired it with a white floral skirt. Hina accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings and opted for white sneakers to complete her outfit. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Sending Love, wherever it is needed!". These pictures are from the day when Hina experienced the world's biggest indoor skydiving tunnel clymb at Abu Dhabi. She had also shared her video of sky diving and captioned, "Exhilarating and full of excitement, this once in a lifetime experience at the world's biggest indoor skydiving tunnel clymb at Abu Dhabi is unmissable.. Go Visit soon.."

For the unversed, Hina attended the Cannes film festival this year for unveiling the poster of her upcoming movie, Country of Blind.

Hina Khan's professional commitments:

Hina rose to stardom after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also a contestant in Season 11 of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Salman Khan and in which she came in second place. The actress is all set to portray the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais' new series 'Seven One'.

