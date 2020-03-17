Hina Khan starrer Lines conferred with 'best feature film' award at the New York Cinematography Awards

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hina Khan's Lines has been conferred with the 'best feature film' award at the recently held New York Cinematography Awards. Read on for further details.

has recently added another feather to her cap as her film Lines has been awarded the ‘best feature film’ at the New York Cinematography awards which were held recently. And the best part is that it has also been nominated for the Golden Eagle Awards which are scheduled to be held in the later part of 2020. For the unversed, the first look poster of Lines was released a long time back last year at the International Cannes Film Festival.

Hina has now expressed her excitement about the film’s achievements and says, “Firsts are always special and Lines was the first film I shot with my favorite Rahat Kazmi. It’s a project which has given me a character that is very close to my heart! I am excited that the film is being appreciated and awarded at festivals and we have been getting tremendous feedback.” Lines has been one of the most talked-about films of the year that has been produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid under the banner of Faar Better films. The actress has now shared this good news with fans on social media too.

Check out Hina Khan's latest Instagram post below:

Coming back to Hina, the actress is already on cloud nine as she has officially entered Bollywood this year with her debut film Hacked. The mystery thriller has been directed by Vikram Bhatt and is co-produced by Krishna Bhatt. It also features Mohit Malhotra, Sid Makkar and Rohan Shah in pivotal roles. The movie’s storyline revolves around a woman whose life turns upside down after being stalked by a possessive lover.

