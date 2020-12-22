Hina Khan steals hearts as she dons a pretty white outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan never fails to impress her fans whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

When it comes to making stylish statements, no one can beat . The stunning beauty from the television industry is currently basking in success for all the obvious reasons. Hina has been a part of telly town for a long time and continues winning hearts while giving her contemporaries a good run for their money. The former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is an avid social media user and loves posting pictures and videos on her handles.

As we speak of this, Hina has shared a few pictures on her Instagram page which are worth a glimpse. The Hacked star wears a printed white kurta with full sleeves and a matching sharara. There is no denying that she looks ethereal in the pictures with her hair tied neatly into a simple bun. She also wears silver bangles and matching earrings to complete her look. The diva opts for a matte makeup look and ruby red lip colour here.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Hina Khan last entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior. The audience, undoubtedly, loved her stint in the reality show. Before that, she also made a cameo appearance with Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra in Naagin 5. For the unversed, Hina played the role of Adi Naagin in the supernatural drama. The actress also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone earlier this year which also starred Kunal Roy Kapur. She played the role of a simple housewife named Suman in the short.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

