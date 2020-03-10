Hina Khan strikes a quirky pose in blue athleisure as she hits the gym; See PHOTOS

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Hina Khan looks uber cool in blue athleisure as she strikes a few poses for the camera and shares them on her Instagram handle. Check out the pictures of the Hacked actress.

The stunning diva has been grabbing a lot of headlines for the past few months and the reasons are quite obvious. As revealed by himself, Hina has gone through a tremendous change in terms of her career after doing the show Bigg Boss 11. Although the actress did not win the show but she did grab some interesting projects. One of them happens to be Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which Hina made an entry as the vamp Komolika.

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan following too. She keeps on updating her fans about her personal and professional life. As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen hitting the gym. Clad in printed blue athleisure, Hina looks content as she poses for the pictures. She can also be seen sticking out her tongue and making quirky gestures. The actress is known to be a fitness freak and loves to spend time working out at the gym.

A day before on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hina Khan was conferred with the best actress award at an event. On the work front, the actress has already made another step forward in her career and has made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. It happens to be a psychological thriller that has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The movie also features Rohan Shah, Sid Makkar and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. Hina has also been praised for her stellar performance in Hacked.

