Hina Khan is a stunner as she slays a chic outfit in her latest PHOTOS; Check them out

Hina Khan is among those actresses of the Indian television industry who enjoy a huge fan base on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life on social media. It won’t be wrong to call the diva one of the most popular television actresses of current times and her career trajectory backs the same. Be it her stint as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai or Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the actress has proved her worth every single time and her massive fan following proves it.

In the meantime, Hina has always kept her style game on point and what better than her social media pictures to prove the same! For instance, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks stunning in a chic outfit. She wears a black top teamed up with a pair of high waist printed trousers and matching white heels. The actress also wears a red jacket to further compliment the entire outfit.

Check out the pictures below:

As soon as Hina shared these pictures on social media, comments began pouring in from numerous fans. A few days ago, the actress jetted off to Maldives with her family and beau Rocky Jaiswal. Once again, her enthralling pictures from the exotic locale mesmerized everyone. Meanwhile, she is currently gearing up for a new web series. Prior to that, Hina was a part of Bigg Boss 14 as one of the Toofani Seniors. She also made a cameo appearance in the supernatural drama titled Naagin 5.

