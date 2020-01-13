Hina Khan stuns in a multi coloured dress and it is the perfect lunch date look; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan will be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked

Today, as we speak, is trending on Twitter for the actress has completed 11 years in the industry and all of her million fans were quick to trend #11YearsofHinaKhan online. Thanks to social media, Hina Khan is quite active and keeps updating her fans with her latest photos and workout videos and today, Hina Khan posted a series of photos wherein she is seen flaunting her new look. In the photos, Hina Khan is seen wearing a blazer dress in hues of pink and green and as always, she looks gorgeous.

As we speak, Hina Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked and a few days back, the makers dropped the first poster of the film. Director Vikram Bhatt's next, a stalker thriller titled Hacked, is all set to hit the screens on February 7, and the film features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. In a statement, Vikram Bhatt said, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”

As we all know, Hina Khan has already appeared in season 13 of Bigg Boss and today, for the third time, Hina Khan will appear on the show. Talking about her appearance, when Hina entered the house for the first time, she met the contestants and gave them a tour of BB shopping mall, and in the second visit, she entered with Priyank Sharma to promote their music video Raanjhana. And in today’s episode, Hina will conduct a task related to the ‘BB Elite Club’ which was introduced in the garden area of the house.

Credits :Instagram

