Hina Khan, Sugandha Mishra, Tony Kakkar among others shower love on Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

As Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get hitched today, the couple has been inundated with congratulatory wishes from their celebrity pals. Check out their wishes below.

Congratulatory wishes are pouring in for Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as they have got married today. After dating each other for a couple of months, the lovebirds have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their family members and close pals in attendance. Their wedding has been the talk of the town ever since the couple announced it on social media. As soon as the first pictures from their wedding surfaced online, Gauahar and Zaid have been receiving wishes from their friends from the film and television industry. A host of celebrities, including , Sugandha Mishra, singer-songwriter Tony Kakkar and Nisha Rawal among others have showered love on the newlyweds.

While congratulating the couple, Hina dropped a comment on the wedding photos shared by Gauahar and wrote, “Mashallah God bless.” Tony said, “Many congratulations to you both,” followed by a heart emoji. On the other hand, Sugandha wrote, “Congratulations.” Wishing the newlyweds, ’s wife commented, “Heartiest congratulations.”

Film Director Onir too wished the couple and wrote, “Congratulations... lifetime of happiness and togetherness to both of u.” Notably, Gauahar’s fans have also congratulated the actress and flooded the comment section with their love-filled wishes.

Take a look at the wishes below:

From sharing their chiksa to Mehendi ceremonies photos, the duo has been giving us a glimpse of their wedding ceremonies. Recently, they took the internet by storm as they shared wedding pictures that have left everyone awestruck. On their special day, Gauahar and Zaid twinned in hues of cream. While the Bigg Boss 7 winner looked breathtaking in cream coloured sharara with heavy silver embroidery, the choreographer opted for matching coloured sherwani paired with a matching stole and brown loafer. Needless to say, this year’s Christmas will always be very special for Gauahar and Zaid.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

