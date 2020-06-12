Hina Khan supports Aashka Goradia in her fight against trolls passing obscene comments on social media

Aashka Goradia has decided to give it back to the trolls by taking strict action against them after being subjected to obscene and disgraceful comments. Hina Khan has now lent her support to the actress in this regard.

Aashka Goradia is the latest celeb to speak up against nasty trolls that pass lewd comments from time to time. It so happened that the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant had shared live Instagram videos in which she could be seen teaching yoga to her fans. However, this did not stop certain users from posting obscene and disgraceful comments on her live videos. The actress has now decided not to step back and has hit back at the trolls by reporting their accounts.

Aashka’s initiative has been applauded by many celebs from the entertainment industry including Meghna Naidu, Narayani Shashtri, Tina Dutta, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arti Singh, Abigail Pandey, and many others. has now also supported Aashka in her fight against the trolls by sharing a post on her Instagram page. The Hacked actress has applauded the latter’s approach in handling the situation and raising her voice against the wrongdoers. She also advises her to be strong.

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

Here’s a detailed version of what Hina has mentioned in her bombshell post, “Abuses and perverse comments from faceless cringeful minds have no gender, no social personality. The veil of anonymity is their weapon! We all should absolutely call them out! Here’s to you @aashkagoradia. I stand with you! #IgnoreNoMore. #LetsLiftEachOther.” It is to be noted here that as soon as Aashka shared the hard-hitting posts on social media, many other celebs came out and openly spoke about how they have been the subject of trolls at times.

