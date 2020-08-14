  1. Home
Hina Khan supports #CBIforSSR as she demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'His family needs closure'

Sushant Singh Rajput's loved ones and fans have been demanding a CBI probe in his case for a very long time. Numerous actors like Hina Khan have shown their support towards the same on social media now.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 03:24 am
Numerous people have demanded a proper CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Among them is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been constantly sharing posts on social media to gain the attention of the concerned authorities. Moreover, numerous actors from the film and television industry have also supported the trend #CBIforSSR while seeking justice for the late actor. For instance, his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande recently shared a video and demanded a thorough investigation in the matter.

Now, another actress from the television fraternity has raised her voice in this case. Yes, we are talking about Hina Khan here. She has recently shared a post on Instagram thereby showing her support for #CBIforSSR, a trend that has become viral on social media already. Hina further writes, “More than anyone, his father, sisters and rest of the family deserves a closure… #CBIforSSR.” Many other actors like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Daisy Shah, Amisha Patel, and others have come out on social media while seeking a CBI probe in Sushant’s death.

Meanwhile, check out Hina Khan’s Instagram post below:

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise comes as a shock for everyone including his fans, loved ones, and other colleagues from the film fraternity. The late actor initially began his journey with TV shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil before venturing into Bollywood in 2013. He made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Kai Po Che. Sushant’s last on-screen appearance was in Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

