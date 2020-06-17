Hina Khan supports Indian Army battling Chinese troops in Galwan Valley: We stand with you in solidarity

Hina Khan has extending her support to the Indian Army officers fighting the Chinese troops and also offered her heartfelt condolences to the family members of the army personnel who were martyred in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The Indian Army and the Chinese troops entered into a violent face-off with each other in the late evening and night of June 15 (2020) in Ladakh. This battle in the Galwan Valley turned out to aggressive leading to irreparable causalities. At least 20 Indian army personnel were martyred during the de-escalation process. The army in an official statement revealed that casualties have taken place on both sides. It also said that the Indian army has lost an officer and two soldiers in the battle.

As soon as the news about the border tensions broke out, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to pay tribute to the martyred soldiers. The film fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, , , among others paid homage to the martyrs. Among them was also, . The actress took to her Twitter handle to express his gratitude and faith in the Indian army. The actress said some kind words for them and added how their sacrifice will not go in vain as the entire country stands with them during these difficult situations.

Expressing her support Hina wrote, 'Times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. Just know that I and every Indian will stand with you in solidarity to share that responsibility.' She also offered her prayers for the martyrs and their bereaved families.

Take a look at Hina's tweet here:

Times are hard, the foe is harsh and the responsibility is harder. Just know that I and every Indian will stand with you @adgpi in solidarity to share that responsibility!

Prayers for the martyrs and their bereaved families #GalwanValley #WithTheSoldier #JaiHind — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 16, 2020

The beautiful actresses fans hailed her for her support and also shared that they are with the Indian Army in all situations. Fans lauded her for showing her patriotism in such difficult times that the nation is dealing with. Meanwhile, Hina is continuing to support her fans in these Coronavirus crisis, and motivating them to have faith and hope.

