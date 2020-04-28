X
Hina Khan supports Neha Bhasin after she REVEALS Indian designers refuse to style singers

Hina Khan has extended her support to Dil Diya Gallan fame Neha Bhasin after the singer called out Indian designers for refusing to style singers. Here's what she said.
Hina Khan is a style icon, and there's no doubt about the fact. The actress can nail any look and has been sending out 'fashion goals', for quite some time now. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the beautiful actress revealed some shocking details of how Indian designers treated Television actors. She said while international designers look for confidence in a person, Indian designers continue to look down celebrities from the Telly world. Without mincing her words, she shared her experiences of how Indian designers are biased and make TV actors feel inferior. 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses strong and bold interview grabbed many eyeballs. Singer Neha Bhasin also agreed to Hina's ordeal and shared the interview on her Twitter handle, with a strong message. The Dil Diya Gallan singer thanked Hina for speaking out the truth. She said that she is happy that the world will finally get to know the sad, classist reality of designers and stylists in India. Adding to Hina's statements, Neha revealed that the designers refused to style singers too. Yes, she said, 'They say we don't style singers too.' She further mentioned that stylists have become snobbish.  

Upon reading Neha's side of the story, Hina came out in her support and extended solidarity to her. She replied to Neha' tweet and said that it feels like the tides will turn soon. Hina said that they may see upheaval of fate and fortune together soon. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress added that if they have come this far, things will change in the future and maybe the successors will be treated in a better way. She stated, 'Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!?'

Check out their tweets here: 

