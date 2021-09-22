Hina Khan to Surbhi Chandna: Celebs who love holidaying in Maldives

Ever since the pandemic hit the world, everything came to a halt. The whole world stopped and stayed inside to save humankind. Lockdown was announced forcing people to work from home. Well, after some months things slowly started to become normal and some countries borders also opened. Maldives became one of the first ones to welcome tourists and then a string of Bollywood and television celebrities since then have been visiting the country. Recently, also many celebrities were seen sharing pictures on their Instagram handle.

From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Siddharth Nigam, to Rahul Vaidya and many others visited the beach destination. To begin with, the Mohan sisters shared their beach pictures, videos on Instagram. Shakti Mohan along with her sisters Mukti and Kriti Mohan shared a video. In the clip, she and Mukti were seen dancing to the track Haila Haila on the beach. She captioned the video, "This place gave us the feels. #hailahaila #filmyness. Mastho - our Bollywood producer Kriti Mohan.” Another actor Siddharth Nigam, known for shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, is also in Maldives with his family.

He and his brother Abhishek shared pictures from their vacation with their mother Vibha Nigam. also recently made a trip to the place. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Blue as far as the eye can see.” Today in the morning, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar also went to Maldives to celebrate their honeymoon. Both were spotted at the airport.

Avika Gor and her boyfriend Milind Chandwani enjoyed a gala time in Maldives. Both shared a few pictures from their holiday, which soon went viral on social media. She has been sharing a lot of videos on Instagram and writes, “At the beach next to water villas, not just the sunrises & the sunsets. Every min of the day is so beautiful here.”

Actress Surbhi Chandna also painted her Instagram with beautiful pictures. The actress gained fame after playing Anika in Ishqbaaaz. Post the show, she played a doctor in the reboot of Sanjivani.

