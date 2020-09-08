Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi; Actresses who wowed fans with dance 'Reels'

From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shivangi Joshi; Here's a list of popular actresses who flaunted their dance moves and 'reeled' their way into our hearts.

Social media is the 'most powerful' tool to interact with people. And if you're a celebrity, you need to engage with your fans and followers quite often. Almost every actor from the Indian Television industry is active on the most-used social media platform, Instagram. From sharing pictures to videos, from conducting quick AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions to going live, almost all Telly world celebs, use Instagram to the fullest. Just a few months ago, soon after Indian banned TikTok, Instagram launched a new feature 'Reels', providing similar fun moments.

As 'reels' was launched, our Telly Twon stars, explored the feature and made some interesting fun-loving clips. From lip-syncing to sharing BTS moments, actors and actresses from the small screen, used enjoyed the 'reels' feature to completely. However, there was something 'common' between the reel clips of several actresses, and that is 'dance.' Yes, the beautiful diva's flaunted their dance moves through 'reels' and quicky 'reeled' their way into their hearts. From , Surbhi Chandna to Dahiya and Shivangi Joshi, today we take a look at actresses, who mesmerized fans with their dance reels.

Actresses who left fans in awe with their dance 'reels':

1. Hina Khan

It wouldn't be wrong to call Hina Khan the 'queen' of social media, as she never misses out any chance to interact with her fans. Every day, Hina blesses her fans' Instagram feeds with new posts. The actress seems to love the 'reels' feature, as she has multiple videos on it. From workout to BTS moments, Hina has explored the feature to the fullest. However, there's nothing like Hina flaunting her dancing skills. The diva made jaws-drop as she grooved to Taylor Swift's romantic number 'Lover'. And with Hina asking 'can I go where you go,' we all wanted to have a day out with her, don't we? Well, her sensuous all-black look and dance, totally had us off our feet.

2. Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is currently enthralling fans as 'Naagin' in Naagin 5, but the actress is known for her fun-loving nature. Surbhi is all for social media posts and interactions with fans. Some time ago, Surbhi 'happy and dancing' mode as she showed off her quirky side to everyone in her reel. She was seen flaunting her 'thunder' as she grooving to a foot-tapping number while she enjoying her time at home. Dressed in white shorts, and a black top, Surbhi looked gorgeous. Her moves were just awesome, and the enchanting smile is sure to make any dull moment happy.

3. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi may be away from the small screen, but the actress's social media game is LIT. Recently, Divyanka flaunted her dancing skills with hubby Vivek Dahiya as they bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa this Ganesh Chaturthi. It was the first time DiVek welcomed Lord Ganesha home, and the happiness on their face as they performance the visarjan dance was quite evident. Divyanka and Vivek danced their hearts out to famous Ganpati tracks before they immersed the idols. Their energy, the smile on their faces, were proof that they thoroughly enjoyed Bappa's company at home, and he has filled them with a lot of positivity and happiness.

4. Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi is considered to be one of the warmest personalities in the Indian Television industry. With her acting prowess as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, she has been winning hearts. But, the young girl is far more talented at this young age. She grooved to a foot-tapping Punjabi number and just 'nailed' it. Her moves, her energy, her enthusiasm, and her dancing skills, everything was just on point. With this highly-energetic performance, Shivangi has proved that anybody can dance if he or she has the willingness to do so. Also, not to forget, Shivangi's casual comfy look - a grey top and black leggings with a ponytail, is something we adore!

5. Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is ruling hearts as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Fans are upset as KZK is all set to bid adieu next month, however, Erica, who is not much socially active, is trying to entice fans with her posts. While fans love her glamorous pictures, when she decides to shake a leg, they are left swooned. She channeled her inner Zeenat Aman as she grooved to yesteryear's iconic song 'Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Deewana,' from Don. Wearing a lime green traditional dress, with long earrings, dupatta, and open tresses, Erica looked every bit beautiful. From her energy to her matching the steps to her expressions, Erica took fans down the memory lane. And the best part was, Erica also lip-synced the lyrics on point, totally stealing everyone's attention.

6. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma made her 'reels' debut just some days back, and it was 'killer.' The Naagin 4 actress made her first reel video with bestie , as they danced to the beats of some peppy track playing in the backdrop. While Nia looked chic dressed in all-white, Rithvik's floral style caught attention. The duo's BTS reel dance video is amazing, as they are putting in all their energy to match steps together. While they began good, as they goofed-up ahead, and burst out into laughter. Well, this happens to be from the sets of their show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. But, their fun-loving banter was too cute to watch.

7. Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana caught everyone's attention with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Ever since then, the Punjabi Kudi has been making heads turn with her social media posts. When Instagram released the Reels feature, Himanshi explored it with her 'awe-inspiring moves.' Yes, in Himanshi danced her way out in her first reel video to Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah's peppy track Genda Phool. Dressed in a beautiful shimmery black lehenga, Himanshi set the internet on fire with her thumka's and her beauty. Not only her fans, but her friends were also 'wowed' by her performance, and many only wished that her clip was long.

8.

Rashami is one of the most loved celebrities in the entertainment industry. Her love for dancing is known to all, and when she takes on the dance floor, it is 'firey.' However, in her latest reel video, Rashami showed off her dance skills in a 'different' way as she photoshopped herself in Shakira's much-loved song 'Whenever, Wherever,' and danced like Shakira. Well, we must say, Rashami is not only a good dancer and actor but also a good 'entertainer.' While, we would still like her to put her magic in this beautiful song, and treat everyone with her 'desi' moves on this 'videsi' song.

Which actress reeled into your heart with their awe-inspiring dance reels? Do let us know in the comment section below.

