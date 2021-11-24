Hina Khan sweats it out in gym; Flaunts her toned abs in post workout mirror SELFIE

Hina Khan loves keeping herself fit and we often see her sharing pictures, videos on her Instagram. Her social media handle is filled with such pictures. She believes in rigorous workouts and always inspires others. However, her fashion sense also takes a centre stage. Fans love to see her in different attires and showers love on her pictures. She is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

Today, also she took to her Instagram stories and shared a post-workout mirror selfie. In the picture, she is seen standing in front of a mirror and is wearing purple colour pants with a grey colour top. The actress has completed the look with sports shoes. Hina was not wearing any makeup and flaunted her skin. She tied her hair in a sleeked-back ponytail. The actress also shared reels where we can see her doing push-ups and sweating it out.

Recently, the actress had opened on her gaining weight which was hugely appreciated by her fans.

Take a look at the post here:

Hina shared a mirror selfie, and wrote, “Had put on some kilos in these months for obvious reasons and I really did not pay attention to how many kilos I put on. My mental health was way more important and I just wanted to be, wanted to do things that make me happy. Sometimes let yourself be, enjoy the little things, do what you like without thinking much about what people will say or how am I looking. After all, one needs to be in the right frame of mind to do anything in life. And I chose mental health, my well being over my physical appearance. Now here I am, back in action.”

