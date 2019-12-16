Hina Khan takes up smoking for her her digital debut

Actress Hina Khan suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker but she took up smoking for her digital debut, the second season of "Damaged".

A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, "Damaged 2" has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra. "Gauri is a complex person. She is burdened by her secrets and that has caused her to smoke and be dependent on alcohol, which prevents her from being in her senses. I am strictly against smoking and have been very outspoken about it. However, the show required me to smoke for a few scenes. Since I have asthma, my director was concerned about me. However, to maintain authenticity, I did smoke and the experience strengthened my resolve to never smoke or let any of my loved ones smoke in real life. For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting," Hina said.

Directed by Ekant Babani, "Damaged Season 2" will be available to stream on Hungama Play soon. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman. Babani said: "Hina is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot the smoking scenes for 'Damaged 2', even though she does not support smoking."

Credits :IANS

