Hina Khan takes some time off her workout regime and enjoys a lazy day; See PHOTO

Hina Khan always keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
2027 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan is known to be an avid fitness lover and she often posts her pictures and videos on social media. There is no doubt about this fact that the actress doles out major fitness inspiration for all others out there. She also enjoys a huge fan following and can give any actress from Bollywood a run for her money! Hina’s journey in the TV industry began with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and she has undoubtedly excelled in her career.  

However, the actress took some time off her regular fitness routine on Tuesday and enjoyed a lazy day. As has been mentioned by Hina on her Instagram post, she has not been keeping well, and hence she took the day-long break. The Hacked star has also shared a picture along with the same post in which she can be seen wearing pink co-ords while hiding half of her face with her hair. Despite being unwell, Hina didn’t hesitate to flash her beaming smile while posing for the picture.

Check out Hina’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in the short film Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The audience loved her never-before-seen avatar in the film. She also made her official entry into Bollywood earlier in 2020 with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. Hina has another interesting project coming up that is her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind in which she plays the role of a blind girl.

