Hina Khan teases fans about a new surprise as she stuns in a mustard yellow dress; See PHOTO

Hina Khan never fails to impress her followers whenever she shares something on social media. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.
Hina Khan teases fans about a new surprise as she stuns in a mustard yellow dress; See PHOTO
Hina Khan appeared in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 sometime back and won the hearts of the audience. Although the actress played a short-lived role in the show, she mesmerized everyone with her acting prowess, and of course, utter beauty. Many of her followers were disappointed when she exited the show. Well, the good news is that she does have some interesting projects lined up! Apart from that, the actress loves to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, Hina has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that is sure to win hearts. The Hacked actress is wearing a mustard yellow tube dress with a thigh-high slit. She teams it up with a pair of black heels that can be seen in the picture. Moreover, her killer expression steals the show here as she lies on a wooden floor looking at the other side. The stunning diva opts for a dewy makeup look. What grabs our attention is Hina’s caption that reads, “Coming Soon… (His highness)” That definitely points towards some new project of the actress the details of which she will share with us soon. 

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Coming soon.. (His Highness)  #Tease

A post shared by HK (realhinakhan) on

On the professional front, Hina Khan made her official debut in Bollywood earlier this year with the movie Hacked. Vikram Bhatt has helmed the mystery thriller. Apart from that, Hina also appeared in a short film titled Smartphone in which she played the role of Suman. The actress recently featured in a music video titled Humko Tum Mil Gaye alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar. The audience loved their on-screen chemistry in the song. Interestingly, both of them made cameo appearances in the supernatural show Naagin 5.

Also Read: Hina Khan says she does not mind 'romancing' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan onscreen

