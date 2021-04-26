Hina Khan tests COVID 19 positive: Surbhi Chandna, Mouni Roy, Pooja Banerjee, and others send recovery wishes

Naagin fame Hina Khan recently revealed that she has tested positive for COVID 19. Celebrities pour in with their wishes and prayers in the comment section.

One of the biggest stars in Television, has tested positive for COVID 19. She posted a long note on Instagram that it is a very challenging time for her family as well. She mentioned that she is following the guidelines of the doctor and has immediately home quarantined herself. She further emphasized that she is taking all the required precautions and requested anyone who comes in contact with her in the last few days to get tested immediately. She concluded by writing, “All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Hina Khan has been working in various verticals of the industry for over a decade now and therefore has ended up forming many meaningful relationships. One of her close friends, commented on her Instagram story and wrote, “Wishing you speedy recovery. And sending lots of love. Take care of my love” with a heart emoji. Pooja Banerjee who is also a close acquaintance with Hina wrote a lovely comment for her by saying, “You’ll be fine soon @realhinakhan my best wishes.”

Take a look at the post:

Many other celebs including Amruta KhanVilkar, Chintzy Kaur, Sahil Anand, and Vikaas Kalantri amongst others wished a speedy recovery, great health, and lots of love to her. Chintzy Kaur seemed really concerned when she heard the news of Hina being diagnosed positive and wrote, “Oh baba… don’t even know what to say.. Sending you so much love and a tight hug.” Not just film from the industry but she has a large group of fans and fan clubs who commented on the post and wished her well.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

