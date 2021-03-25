Hina Khan tests for Covid after Lakme Fashion Week; Actress goes live to give her health update to fans

Actress Hina Khan recently did a live session to tell her fans about her health after Lakme Fashion Week and informed them about her self-isolation.

The fans of the gorgeous actress have been very anxious for the past few days. The reason is the health of the star since Kartik Aaryan declared that he is Covid 19 positive. Actress Hina Khan and Kartik Aaryan were among the few actors who graced the Lakme Fashion Week, a few days back. The actress had immediately got herself tested after the fashion show. Since the news broke, the fans are very worried about her contacting the disease. Hence, the actress went live on her social media to connect with her fans.

First, she thanked her fans for the immense love and wishes they are sending her. The actress talked about her testing for Covid 19 after she heard about Kartik Aaryan and she has received the report, which stated that she is negative. But she feels that sometimes the symptoms take time to manifest themselves, hence she has decided to self isolate. She said she is feeling good and is absolutely fine. She also said that she has instructed her parents also to be careful and safe. She told her fans to stay safe and only step out if necessary.

Hina Khan is one of the most popular TV actresses on Indian screens. She became popular with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and reality show Bigg Boss 13. She has worked on numerous projects after Bigg Boss. She entered the OTT platform as well as Bollywood.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

