Hina Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Says she is ‘overwhelmed’ by the love and prayers she received

Hina Khan took to her Instagram handle to share that she has tested negative for Coronavirus and thanked her fans for the response on her upcoming music video's teaser. Take a look.

Amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic, there has been a surge in cases reported in India. Citizens across the country are awaiting adequate health care and the medical sector is overburdened with requests. Over the past few weeks, many people have contracted the deadly virus. Several Bollywood and TV stars have taken to their social media handle to inform people about their test results. , who recently tested positive for Coronavirus, took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans that she has finally recovered.

Hina shared a video giving her fans an update on her health situation. She explained that while she has tested negative for the virus, she coughs and feels ‘heaviness’ in the chest. “I am on the road to recovery,” she said. After informing her fans about her health, she also mentioned that her upcoming song Patthar Wargi would be releasing on May 14. On Wednesday, Hina shared the teaser of her music video Patthar Wargi. The video features the actress along with her co-star Tanmay Ssingh. She explained that while she tried to delay the project, due to her work commitments she couldn’t postpone the release.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s video HERE

Hina said that after going through hard times, she’s still fighting through as she is ‘Daddy’s Strong Girl.’ Last week, the actress shared a picture remembering her father, who passed away last month due to a cardiac arrest. She captioned the picture, “I don’t know what to write. I miss you.”

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

