Hina Khan: These PHOTOS of the Hacked actress are sure to give you major fitness goals

Hina Khan has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are sure to give you major fitness goals. Check out the latest pictures of the Hacked actress.

The beautiful actress is all over the news for quite some time and it's for all the good reasons. The stunning beauty kick-started this year by making her debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked. As usual, Hina has floored the audience with her acting prowess and unique style statements in the movie. Apart from that, the actress has also been conferred with the Television Star of the Decade (Female) at a recently held award function much to the excitement of the fans.

Apart from acting, the one thing that Hina likes the most is social media. Yes, you heard it right. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is frequently active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated regularly. Hina has shared a few pictures on Instagram a few hours back in which she can be seen sporting multi-colored athleisure. It is clear from the backdrop of her pictures that the actress has been working out at the gym.

Meanwhile, check out these pictures of Hina Khan which will give you major fitness goals:

Hina is known to be a fitness freak and is often spotted working out at the gym. Now, the actress is gearing up for a few more interesting projects after the release of Hacked which has been directed by Vikram Bhatt. Fans and well-wishers are waiting for the release of two of her most talked-about projects that include Country of Blind and Lines. The first look poster of Lines was released last year at the Cannes Film Festival. Moreover, Country of Blind happens to be Hina’s debut Indo-Hollywood movie.

Credits :Instagram

