Hina Khan is a trailblazer in a pastel chic gown in unseen BTS photos from new music video ‘Patthar Wargi’

Hina Khan makes heads turn as she stuns in a spectacular pastel gown and beautiful curls. Here are some BTS pictures from her new music video.

The bold and beautiful actress has yet again stunned her fans with her dreamy look in her new music video Patthar Wargi. The new and awaited music video of Hina Khan has finally released, which is taking the internet by storm. The actress is known for her fashion sense and her charming looks. Hina khan often shares pictures and videos of herself on her social media. The new BTS pictures of the actress are going to leave you in awe of her.

The latest pictures of Hina Khan show her in a pastel colour gown. The Bigg Boss 11 star's new song Patthar Wargi is making fans go crazy over her gorgeous look. The song has been sung by Ranvir and it is a composition by B Praak. The main leads of the music video are Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh who are playing the role of a couple, who are hopelessly in love.

See the post here:

The actress had tested COVID 19 positive a few days back, due to which she has been in home isolation for few days. The actress has now started work again. Hina Khan became popular with her role of Akshara in the TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from this, her role of Komolika on the popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay made her quite popular on social media. She has also worked in the OTT platform in the web movie Hacked. She made her debut in Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's film, Lines.

