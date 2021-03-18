Hina Khan is 'travelling in style' as she poses in front of a seaplane in the Maldives; SEE PICS

Hina Khan stuns her fans as she looks ravishing in a blue jumpsuit. She is enjoying herself in the Maldives.

The television superstar and Bigg Boss fame actress ’s travel diaries are definitely giving us vacation goals. The actress is enjoying a short vacation in the Maldives and the picture shared by her are just exotic. The actress rose to fame with her acting of Akshara on the longest-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But her different personality in the Bigg Boss house made an internet sensation. The actress is very active on social media and regularly shares pictures, videos, and more with her fans. She has recently shared a picture on her social media as she enjoys time in the Maldives.

Hina Khan has become the biggest style icon of the Indian television industry. She has a huge fan following, who love her different looks and attires. Her latest post exhumes fashion and style as she poses in front of a massive waterplane. She is wearing a blue printed jumpsuit. She has accessorized her look with black round sunglasses and black sports shoes. She has a crossbody bag and wearing a watch in her hand. The backdrop of the picture is amazing, as she stands on deck with a backdrop of open sky and wide ocean.

She wrote in the caption, “Travelling in style with the largest seaplane operator in the world. An experience you wouldn’t want to miss.”

Take a look-

Actress Hina Khan is presently enjoying a vacation with beau Rocky in the Maldives. She will be seen very soon in a horror movie. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows, web series, etc.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

