Hina Khan turns into a chef as she makes pancakes for the first time; Arjun Bijlani have an EPIC reply

Hina Khan has finally stepped into the kitchen to make some yummy pancakes and her chef mode will leave you awestruck. Take look.

is a very talented actress, and there's no doubt about this fact. Besides acting, Hina is a good singer, a housekeeper and also a good dancer. But there's something she keeps refraining from. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about cooking. If you've watched Bigg Boss 11, you might be aware of Hina's cooking skills. It's evident that the actress is not very fond of cooking. In fact, in a recent interview, Pinkvilla Hina revealed that the last time she cooked was in BB 11.

However, looks like now the diva has finally taken a step back into the kitchen and donned the chefs' hat. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently showed off her cooking talent as she made some yummy pancakes. She shared the video of her making pancakes for the very first time, and oh boy, she was so very excited. Her excitement reminded us for the first time we ever held a paintbrush to colour our self-designed world. From making the batter to chopping the required fruits, Hina did it all alone.

Since she is new to his field of cooking, Hina like ever beginner took to her of the internet to get the recipe right. Step-by-step, the beautiful actress followed the instructions and finally made those good-looking and scrumptious pancakes. Dressed in a blue shirt and black skirt she looked pretty as always. Again, we saw her boasting her amazing collection of hairbands. The smile on Hina's face after completing the process and plating the banana pancakes was every bit worthy. Well, now that she finally started cooking, we'd love to see her in the kitchen more often.

As soon as she posted this pancake-making tutorial, Hina's fans went berserk and couldn't stop praising their favourite star's hidden talent. Her friends from the industry also showered her with love and good wishes. While called it 'Yum', Vikaaas Kalantri called Hina the 'Hottest Chef'.

However, the best reply was from . He commented, 'Ek pan cake tu mujhko udhar de de aur badle mein thodi bhurji le le' (Lend me a portion of your pancake and take some bhurji from me.' For those who don't know, Arjun made breakfast for his wife a few days back. Well, we must say, Arjun's sense of humour is just amazing.

Hina's good friend and Kasautii Zindagii Kay producer Ekta Kapoor also commented saying that she is hungry after watching this. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Take a look at Chef Hina Khan here:

