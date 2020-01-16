Hina Khan turns up the heat as she sizzles in a maroon dress and we love it; See PHOTOS

Today, Hina Khan shared a series of photos on social media wherein as always, she looks gorgeous in a maroon dress. See PHOTOS!

has been ruining the Internet with her fashion outings- one outfit after the other. From sporting chic casuals to Indian wear and cocktail looks, Hina Khan’s fashion game is always on fleek, and today, in a series of new photos, this former Bigg Boss contestant, shared photos wherein she is seen wearing a maroon dress. Post making her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan started shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, which will mark Hina’s debut in Bollywood, and a few days back, the makers dropped the first poster of the film.

Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt, is a stalker thriller and it will hit the screens on February 7, 2020. Besides Hina, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. In a recent interview, Vikram Bhatt opened up about Hacked as he said that, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”

A few days back, Hina Khan, who is an avid lover of Bigg Boss, had made an appearance for the third time on Bigg Boss 13 and this time, she entered the house to declare the first winner of the Elite Club between Asim and Shehnaaz. Earlier, Hina Khan had entered the house with Priyank Sharma to promote their music video Raanjhana. Well, since there are still a few weeks left before the finale of Bigg Boss 13, we hope that Hina Khan again enters the house for fun tasks. Recently, on the occasion of Lohri, Hina Khan celebrated the festival with boyfriend Rocky as she took to Instagram to share sneak-peek from the festivities.

Credits :Instagram

