Hina Khan turns into a mermaid as she clicks gorgeous selfies underwater and proves to be a water baby

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share stunning clicks from her Maldives vacation. The diva managed to leave fans amazed with her underwater selfies. Check it out.

Vacations are a much needed break that even popular celebrities deserve after working round the clock for their projects. Speaking of this, last week, had jetted off to Maldives with beau Rocky Jaiswal to take some time off from work. Since the time Hina and Rocky landed, they both started sharing photos from the tropical wonderland. Now, Hina and Rocky are back in town. However, Hina is not quite over her holiday hangover and her latest post on Instagram is proof.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame took to her Instagram handle to share some gorgeous underwater clicks. The diva is known for her selfie love but with her recent post, looks like Hina took that self love up by a notch. As the diva donned a pink bikini underwater and looked like a mermaid, she clicked gorgeous selfies while being immersed in the pool. Hina looked like a complete water baby in the photos and made it hard for fans to look away.

The diva captioned the photos as, “Posting them late coz thr was no WiFi underwater but I promise you will find better connection #MaldivianBlues #UnderWaterPhotography #WaterBaby #ClickedByHK.” Many of Hina’s fans couldn’t get over the underwater photography by the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star.

Meanwhile, Hina recently returned and partied with her close friends Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee on Christmas. On the work front, Hina’s recent song with Priyank Sharma, Ranjhana is doing well on the music charts. The diva will soon make her debut in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. In the film, Hina plays the lead role and Mohit Malhotra will also be seen in it. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020. Apart from this, Hina also has an Indo-Hollywood project, Country Of Blind.

