Hina Khan turns New York streets into her ramp, poses in chic winterwear; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan is having the best time this holiday season as she has jetted off to New York City for a year-end vacation. Hina needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. The actress has not only impressed audience with her stints as Akshara and Komolika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kausautii Zindagi Kay respectively, but she has also been an emerging fashion icon on social media. Hina has given her fans a glimpse of the same in her recent pictures from the streets of New York City.

A few hours back, Hina took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a slew of pictures giving fans a sneak-peek into her travel shenanigans. In the pictures, Hina can be seen rocking winter fashion as she dons a light pink sweater along with white trousers and brown ankle boots. She layered up with a beige coat. Hina kept her makeup minimal, while her hair was left open. With a busy New York City street as a backdrop, Hina posed for several pictures.

Sharing these photos on her Instagram handle, Hina captioned the post, “Hello NYC ! #nyc #2022 #travelphotography #WinterFashion”.

Take a look:

Recently, Hina and her beau Rocky Jaiswal attended the engagement ceremony of the actress’s friend, Heena Lad, who also looks after her work. Hina shared a gallery of pictures from the special night, along with a sweet caption, where she wished the couple a lifetime of happiness and togetherness.

