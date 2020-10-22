Hina Khan turns up the oomph in a multi coloured outfit in her latest PHOTOS

Hina Khan is currently inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and mentoring the freshers. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

never fails to impress us with her sartorial fashion choices and unique style statements. The stunning diva is undoubtedly one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian television industry in current times. We cannot help but mention the amazing outfits donned by her inside the Bigg Boss 14 house just like she did in the 11th season. Her team makes sure to share pictures on social media from time to time as a treat for her fans.

They have once again shared a few more pictures of the Lines actress that are sure to leave her followers in complete awe. Hina is wearing a multi-coloured collared outfit with flared hands and a long train. She teams it up with a golden choker necklace and wears a pair of black heels. Hina ties up her hair into a messy bun and opts for a nude makeup look with a matching lip colour.

Check out her pictures below:

The actress is currently having a blast inside the Bigg Boss house. She is among the three seniors who entered the show this season to mentor the new contestants. The audience has once again praised Hina for her stint in the show. For the unversed, she last featured in the supernatural drama Naagin 5 before entering the reality show hosted by . Hina Khan played the role of Adi Naagin in the same. However, many of her fans were disappointed to know that she played only a short-lived role in it.

