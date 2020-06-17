  1. Home
Hina Khan turns philosophical as she shares a poem on 'life' penned by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan has recently shared a poem shared by beau Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram handle. Check it out.
7095 reads Mumbai
Hina Khan turns philosophical as she shares a poem on 'life' penned by boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal
Hina Khan is someone who always voices out her opinions on social media. The actress has been constantly active on her personal handle ever since the lockdown was imposed and has been sharing bits and pieces related to her life regularly. The actress has been dating Rocky Jaiswal for a while and the two of them make for the most adorable couples in the television industry of late. Hina often keeps on reposting his work on her handle too.

Recently, the Hacked actress has shared a post on her Instagram handle that is worth a read. Hina turns a little philosophical as she shares a poem on penned down by beau Rocky Jaiswal along with the same. Here’s how it goes, “Kuch seekhe samjhe keh gaye.. Kuch aadhe baaki reh gaye.. Kuch anjaan tajurbon ki khatir.. Kuch pyaase saaki reh gaye.. Woh jisko khabar thhi keemat ki.. Woh chalta rahaa badhaane ko.. Kuch aise toote patte thhe.. Jo udte udte reh gaye.. Such is Life Written by @rockyj1.”

Check out Hina Khan’s latest post below:

On the work front, Hina Khan had a stellar start this year as she made her official entry into Bollywood with the movie Hacked in which she played the role of Sameera. The mystery thriller has been helmed by noted filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The actress then appeared in a short film titled Smartphone in which the audience once again loved her never-before-seen avatar as Suman. She is currently awaiting the release of her debut Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares beau Rocky Jaiswal's post calling out 'herd mentality' of the entertainment industry)

 

Credits :Instagram

