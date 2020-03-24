Hina Khan turns to sketching as she practices social distancing amidst the Coronavirus lockdown; See PHOTOS

Hina Khan took to Instagram to share a couple of photos while sketching and spending time at home amid Coronavirus lockdown. The diva looked elated as she explored her hobby in her free time. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, celebs and tv stars are turning to different ways to pass their time at home and speaking of this, popular actor turned to sketching. The diva who is known for her stellar performances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is ensuring that she is practising social distancing at home amidst the COVID 19 outbreak. But, amidst staying off work, Hina is keeping her fans updated with ways to pass time at home and recently, she gave a glimpse of her new hobby. While a day back, she only shared a glimpse of working on her sketches, today, she shared more photos of the same.

Hina took to Instagram to share a series of photos of her sketching while spending time at home. In one of the photos, Miss Khan is seen completely engrossed in working on her sketch. In another picture, we get to see the Hacked star’s smile while she looks at the camera amidst completing her sketch. Like other celebs, Hina too is making the best use of the time off at home and doing the things she likes. With her photos, Hina shared a beautiful message too for her fans.

Hina shared photos of sketching and captioned them as, “You will Heal, you will b okay...A sketch a day keeps the dulness away..” From playing card games with her family to setting up a barbecue at home and making snacks, Hina is ensuring that she stays at home and uses this time to do all the things she cannot do on regular days. On Sunday, when the entire nation expressed their gratitude to the medical staff for fighting Coronavirus up front, Hina and her family too joined and she shared a video of her society applauding the doctors and nurses in the country. Hina herself was seen cheering for the nation’s warriors.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest photos:

Credits :Instagram

