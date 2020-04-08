Hina Khan turns into a tutor again and shares the process of making reusable masks at home to fight COVID 19

After sharing the perfect way to wear a mask, Hina Khan has now shown us how we can make reusable masks at home to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

is not only using her quarantine time to revisit her old hobbies, but also educate the masses. From correctly wearing the mask to the right way of storing supplies, the actress has been passing all the important tips. Yet again she has donned the tutor's hat for her fans, and this time she is teaching them how to make masks at home. Yes, the actress has shown the process of making reusable masks with things one can easily find at home.

The diva took to her Instagram account to share a detailed video, wherein she is showing the step-by-step process of creating a mask at home. Hina took the initiative as the Ministry of Health recently recommended people to make their own reusable masks at home. Also, considering the shortage of masks and sanitizers in the market, Hina took the call to make masks for herself at home. She said that this will help reduce the burden on the health sector and act as a small contribution by everyone.

In the video, Hina shares the detailed process of stitching a good, new and reusable mask to keep Coronavirus at bay and stay safe. The actress picked up some quirky pieces of cloth to get started with the stitching and slowly and steadily finished making the hand-sewn face masks. After the stitching was over, Hina used a white color elastic to tuck at the corner of the homemade mask, so one can easily cover his or her face with it.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress did not make one mask but two, one for herself and the other for her beloved father. At the end of the clip, she even got her daddy in the frame with her and made him wear the mask first. So, with just two easily available items, which is a piece of cloth and an elastic, and basic stitching skills, Hina showed how one can create his or her own quirky yet safe mask at home to fight COVID-19.

She captioned the video with a note for her fans and wrote, 'So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself.'

As soon as the beautiful actress shared the video, her fans lauded her efforts for utilizing this time to spread the right word and inform the audience. Hina's good friend Vikaas Kalantri also appreciated Hina's efforts and wrote, 'This is amazing, super cool. Saw the whole process, wow.'

Check out Hina's mask-making process here:

Well, we must say the actress is trying her best to help others during this time of distress. She is regularly seen sharing posts about positivity and asking everyone to have hope and faith that this time will also pass away. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is consistently urging people to stay indoors and use all precautionary measures to help in this war against Coronavirus.

Apart from this, Hina is spending time painting, video calling her friends, interacting with fans and cooking. What are your thoughts about Hina's initiative? Are you going to try to make masks at home after Hina's simple and interesting process? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

