Hina Khan turns into a water baby; Shares stunning underwater PICS from her recent Maldives vacation

may have returned from the Maldives but it looks like the actress has left her heart there. Ever since she has returned, the diva has been sharing some stunning pictures of the beach destination. Hina Khan had gone there to spend some quality time with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She has returned yesterday and her tanned face is proof that she had the best time in the Maldives. And to make her vacation more memorable, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress went underwater diving in the swimming pool.

Sharing it on her official Instagram handle, Hina Khan wrote, “The silent world, quiets the mind..Dive into Happiness.” In the picture, Hina Khan is seen wearing a striped blue colour swimsuit and taking underwater dive. She has turned into a mermaid and is looking breathtakingly beautiful. Fans are also gushing over the picture and showering loads of comments. Earlier, Hina Khan had shared a picture of her wearing a swimsuit of powder blue colour. The picture is setting the internet on fire.

The stunning actress, who became immensely popular with her role of Akshara on the longest-running TV daily soap Yeh Rishta Kha Kehlata Hai, has been known for her impressive style statements.