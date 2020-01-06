Hina Khan undergoing skin rituals prior to a busy schedule is all of us; View PICS

Hina Khan has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen undergoing her skin rituals prior to heading for work. Check out her latest pictures.

definitely does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty’s name is taken among those television actresses who have been able to earn a lot of fame within a short span of time. Well, the best part is that after her stint in popular television shows, Hina is trying her hands in Bollywood movies and web series too. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress also enjoys a massive fan following, courtesy her utter beauty and unique style statements.

Hina Khan is frequently active on social media and often keeps her fans updated with bits and pieces related to her daily life. Be it her physical workout sessions or be it her exotic vacays with Rocky Jaiswal, Hina always keeps us updated about the same. The Hacked actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she undergoes a skincare routine ahead of her busy schedule. Well, it must be mentioned here that Hina looks pretty even without makeup! We can definitely relate to her when she mentions undergoing skin rituals ahead of a hustle!

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan below:

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Hina Khan REVEALS her first celebrity encounter with Shah Rukh Khan; first love and more)

On the work front, Hina has been quite busy these days with some of her upcoming projects which makes her one of busiest actresses of the entertainment industry. A few days back, Hina’s music video, Raanjhana was released in which she starred opposite her close friend Priyank Sharma. She will be seen portraying the female lead in Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick Hacked which is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020. She is also gearing up for her debut Indo – Hollywood movie, Country of Blind.

Credits :Instagram

Read More