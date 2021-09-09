Hina Khan ups her fashion game in simple sweatshirt & denim; SEE PICS

is one of the most stylish actresses in the telly world. She can slay any outfit with elegance and style. The actress loves also to dress up and her Instagram feed is filled with fashionable looks. She rose to fame from the role of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and even today fans recognise her with the same name. Her popularity has been increasing ever since and today she has created a niche in Bollywood from her versatile acting.

Today, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, “The Chinar.. My Address.” It looks like she is in her homeland Jammu and Kashmir. The actress hails from this place. In the photos, she is seen wearing a pink and blue colour sweatshirt and distressed jeans. Her hairs are left open with a band. Hina is looking gorgeous in the simple casuals look also. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans started dropping comments.

One of the fans wrote, “Keep smiling.” Many shared fire emojis. Recently, the actress had shared pictures of wearing a beautiful chikan work kurti, along with stylish silverwork jewelry. Her hair is straightened.